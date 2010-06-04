BREAKING: North Korean Border Guards Ordered To Don Steel Helmets, As War Rhetoric Heats Up

North Korean soldiers stationed at the DMZ have been ordered to wear steel helmets instead of military caps, according to a new report by Chosun Ilbo.

This comes after a North Korean diplomat war could happen at any moment.

Pyongyang has already declared it will shoot at any loud speakers broadcasting propaganda across the DMZ. Seoul has countered with vows to fire at least three retaliatory shots for each shot fired by North Korea.

