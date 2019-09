Huge news today, via Reuters: Kids these days don’t like reading newspapers, and that’s a problem for the industry.



This scoop comes courtesy of a Zogby poll of 704 senior news execs. More than half the execs polled also believe news will be free in the future. Free news is the future? Where have we heard this before?

