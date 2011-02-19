8 Weird Things That Happen When Your CEO Goes On CNBC

Everyone knows (we hope) that when that red “Breaking News” banner goes on CNBC, 99% of the time, they’re not actually going to break any news.



The thing that’s interesting is that someone (two students, one from Carlson, one from Nanyang) actually did research to figure this out. AND that the Wall Street Journal just wrote about it – 10 years after the first paper about the exact same thing was written.

Felix Meschke, who wrote the first paper about CNBC interviews between 1999 and 2001, also co-authored the second article, written about CNBC interviews between 1997 and 2006. The papers come to pretty much the same conclusions.

But luckily, even though it looks like from the abstract of the new paper that nothing has changed, the old paper discovered some things we didn’t know, like:

The day a CEO goes on CNBC, his stock (usually) jumps

For 10 days after a CEO goes on, the stock of his or her company will drop (on avg)

The longer a CEO blathers on for, the less his stock will rise during those 10 days

Note that our slideshow of the original study only covers 1999-2001.

You can view a copy of the paper from 2001 by clicking here. The abstract of the new paper is available here.

