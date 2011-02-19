8 Weird Things That Happen When Your CEO Goes On CNBC

Everyone knows (we hope) that when that red “Breaking News” banner goes on CNBC, 99% of the time, they’re not actually going to break any news.
The thing that’s interesting is that someone (two students, one from Carlson, one from Nanyang) actually did research to figure this out. AND that the Wall Street Journal just wrote about it – 10 years after the first paper about the exact same thing was written.
Felix Meschke, who wrote the first paper about CNBC interviews between 1999 and 2001, also co-authored the second article, written about CNBC interviews between 1997 and 2006. The papers come to pretty much the same conclusions.
But luckily, even though it looks like from the abstract of the new paper that nothing has changed, the old paper discovered some things we didn’t know, like:
- The day a CEO goes on CNBC, his stock (usually) jumps
- For 10 days after a CEO goes on, the stock of his or her company will drop (on avg)
- The longer a CEO blathers on for, the less his stock will rise during those 10 days
Note that our slideshow of the original study only covers 1999-2001.
You can view a copy of the paper from 2001 by clicking here. The abstract of the new paper is available here.
From the paper:
- We document a significant cumulative abnormal return of 1.86% over the two days prior to CEO interviews.
- We document a significant cumulative abnormal return of 1.86% over the two days prior to CEO interviews.
From the paper:
We document a significant positive abnormal return of 1.65% accompanied by abnormally high trading volume on the day of the interview.
We document a significant positive abnormal return of 1.65% accompanied by abnormally high trading volume on the day of the interview.
From the paper:
- After the interviews, prices exhibit strong mean reversion; over the following 10 trading days, the cumulative abnormal return is negative 2.78%.
- After the interviews, prices exhibit strong mean reversion; over the following 10 trading days, the cumulative abnormal return is negative 2.78%.
From the paper:
- ... and that the one-minute response (41 basis points during Midday Call and 6.8 basis points during Morning Call) is then followed by a small reversal during the next three minutes.
- ... and that the one-minute response (41 basis points during Midday Call and 6.8 basis points during Morning Call) is then followed by a small reversal during the next three minutes.
You don't need a research paper to tell you this, but it says:
- Most importantly, the actual information content of these CEO interviews is usually quite low.
- Most importantly, the actual information content of these CEO interviews is usually quite low.
From the paper:
- Thus, our model is consistent with the observation that stock price sometimes reacts to a broad and widely-circulated report about the firm, even when all the substantive information in the report has been previously announced.
Note: these facts come from a paper from 2001 that was mostly re-confirmed by a recent study. You can download it by clicking here.
From the paper:
- Chief executives that go on longer are rewarded with less of a stock rise.
Source: WSJ
From the paper:
- More attention drawing interviews are associated with higher short-selling volume.
- More attention drawing interviews are associated with higher short-selling volume.
