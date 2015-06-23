Greek PM says a deal 'will be done in 48 hours'

The emergency summit of EU presidents and prime ministers is over and press briefings will commence soon. But Twitter is already awash with rumours that progress toward a deal has been made.

AFP reports that Greece has agreed in principle to extend its deal and PM Alexis Tsipras has told EU leaders a deal will be done in 48 hours.

We’ve been here before and nothing is official yet but the signs are forward progress is being made.

Reuters reports Dutch finance minister Jereon Dijsselbloem has said there is still “hard work ahead for coming hours on Greece negotiations” while IMF chief Christine Lagarde has said that there is still an “enormous” amount of work to be done on Greece.

Adding to the positive tone are comments from European Council president Donald Tusk who said “work will continue in coming hours to find a solution that can be presented on Thursday morning”.

Crucial, and what seems different about these negotiations, is that Tusk also said: “I believe we have injected new dynamism into Greek talks today with the new Greek proposal.”

But perhaps the icing on the cake was the comment from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that “all EU leaders strongly backed commitments to reach a deal on Greece”.

Now we just have to wait a few days.

Screenshot – storify.com/yannikouts/greek-crisis-eurozone-summit

