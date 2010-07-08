Breaking: New York Times Business Section Breaks News

Is there any peg at all to the following New York Times press release, or does the paper just really want people to know that its business section “Continues to Break Vital Corporate and Financial News” ?



Seriously what are we missing? Has Business Day been flopping lately and they need to pump it up? Is this aimed at WSJ?

Here’s the release:

NEW YORK, Jul 07, 2010 (BUSINESS WIRE) — The New York Times business section, Business Day, is rapidly establishing itself as one of the preeminent sources of business, corporate and financial news and information as evidenced by recent scoops and many coveted industry awards, including the Pulitzer Prize and Loeb Awards. Additionally, recent investments in the business section have translated into many must-read blogs and columns authored by many of the most important and highly regarded names in business journalism.

Under the direction of New York Times business editor Larry Ingrassia, Business Day has broken many of the biggest stories affecting corporate America today, including the S.E.C.’s civil lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, the United-Continental merger and the New York attorney general’s investigation of eight banks accused of misleading information rating agencies.

“The New York Times business section resonates with readers from Wall Street to Washington to Main Street with insightful analysis from many of the most thought-provoking business columnists,” said Mr. Ingrassia. “Business Day reporters are unearthing some of the most important stories of the day.”

Since Mr. Ingrassia joined The Times in 2004, the Business desk has earned more than 60 awards, including four 2010 Gerald Loeb Awards, a 2010 Pulitzer, 13 awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW) in 2010 and 11 SABEW awards in 2009.

At the recently announced Loeb Awards, Michael Moss and Andrew Martin won the Large Newspapers award for “Food Safety,” which exposed the flaws in ground beef inspection systems and the resulting dangers of E. coli. David Pogue won in Online Commentary and Blogging for a “Pogue’s Posts” entry in which he crusaded against mandatory mobile phone voicemail instructions. Andrew Ross Sorkin won the Business Book category for “Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System – and Themselves.” The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to three-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Walt Bogdanich for his work as an assistant investigative editor at The Times.

Among the most recent additions to Business Day are AppSmart, a new personal tech column, and Prescriptions, The Times’s revamped health care industry blog.

AppSmart, written by Bob Tedeschi, will debut Thursday, July 8, in the paper’s Personal Tech pages and online, with a focus on the ever-expanding universe of downloadable apps for smartphones. Each week’s column will review a category of apps ranging from restaurant locators or word processors to surfing or bird watching. It will replace Mr. Tedeschi’s weekly PhoneSmart column.

With the passage of the health care bill, the Prescriptions blog has broadened its territory to follow the business of health care. With this new focus, readers can expect a range of topics, from the implementation of the health care law and its impact on various sectors of the health care industry to essays on developments in the insurance and pharmaceuticals industries, and reader Q. and A. posts on issues of the day.

In addition, Corner Office, featuring Adam Bryant’s conversations about leadership and management with leading executives, continues to be a fixture of the Sunday Business section and an ever-growing, searchable online resource, now including the insights of more than 60 of America’s most thought-provoking executives.

For advertisers, new ad opportunities have been added to the section, capitalising on The Times’s standing as a leading provider of business news for an engaged, high-quality audience and its commitment to remaining the premier online destination for powerful brand messages.

NYTimes.com is the No. 1 newspaper Web site and a top five current events and global news site, according to Nielsen Online.

