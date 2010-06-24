BREAKING: New York Sues BP Over Loss On Retirement Fund

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has sued BP over losses, according to preliminary wire reports. State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who is the fund trustee, announced he had hired Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC to represent the Fund in a class action against BP Plc.



DiNapoli said he is seeking to lead the class action against BP to give the Fund and other investors their best chance at recovering damages sustained from the decline in shareholder value subsequent to the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. DiNapoli said the Fund held more than 19M shares at the time of the event.

Gulf states and many other groups have already sued BP. This development suggests that just about every state in the country will soon join the legal hunt.

Bloomberg reported this morning that 42 state pension funds lost nearly $300 million on BP stock.

A court ruling that BP was criminally negligent could conceivably make the corporation liable for stock loss — but it’s hard to see where you’d draw the line.

See also: 10 Huge Mistakes BP Made Before The Deepwater Horizon

