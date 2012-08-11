Mitt Romney Will Announce His VP Saturday, And Everyone Is Saying It's Going To Be Paul Ryan

Photo: Getty

Mitt Romney will announce his vice presidential pick tomorrow in Norfolk, Va., according to an email from the campaign.He will make the announcement at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, during a campaign event on board the U.S.S. Wisconsin. The location has sparked further speculation that Romney plans to pick Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan.



Ryan, a darling among the conservative intelligentsia, has emerged as the favourite V.P. pick this week, with pundits and Republican leaders pushed Romney to make a splashier choice than, say, Sen. Rob Portman, another candidate rumoured to be on the shortlist.

The Weekly Standard reported tonight that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, another rising Republican star, has been told by the Romney campaign to stand by in the event that Ryan is announced as the V.P. choice. It’s worth noting, however, that campaigns have been known to leak red herrings to distract the media from figuring out who the real choice is.

News of the announcement broke via tweets from at least two Romney staffers, and was quickly confirmed by an email from the Romney campaign.

UPDATE:

The Drudge Report has posted this:

SOURCES: Final names Ryan, Rubio, Pawlenty, Christie, Portman and one unnamed wild card… Developing…

ROMNEY MADE CALLS LATE TONIGHT TO THOSE WHO DID NOT GET SLOT… The site, whose editor, Matt Drudge, is close personal friends with Romney’s campaign manager Matt Rhoades, has been something of a provocateur in the lead-up to Romney’s V.P. announcement, sparking rumours about long-shot V.P. contenders former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and CIA Director David Petraeus. Neither Rice nor Petraeus is believed to have been seriously considered to be Romney’s running mate.

UPDATE, 1:08 a.m.:

The AP reports that a Republican official has confirmed that Romney has selected Ryan as his running mate. NBC, CNN, and the Huffington Post are also reporting that sources are saying Ryan is the choice.

