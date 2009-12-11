Breaking Media Hires Ad Age Editors, Invests More Into Properties

Breaking Media has hired Jonah Bloom, formerly of Ad Age, as CEO to oversee its portfolio of blogs, which include Above The Law and Dealbreaker.



We’ve also been told from a source that Breaking Media’s owner Carter Burden is investing an additional $2 million in the properties.

Another source disputes this, saying the amount hasn’t been determined yet, and it’s not coming from Burden.

Either way, Breaking Media is in building mode. It plans on launching more sites in 2010.

Bloom is bringing along Matthew Creamer from Ad Age. He will be the executive editor.

Abbey Klaassen, who was previously editing Ad Age’s digital section has been promoted to executive editor of Ad Age.

Image of Carter Burden from Gawker’s pictures of Dealbreaker’s launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.