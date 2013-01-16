Two Japanese Airlines Just Grounded Their Boeing 787s

ANA Boeing 787 lands after sensor detects smoke

Photo: NHK World

Japan’s two major airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, voluntarily grounded their entire Boeing 787 fleets Wednesday after an ANA Dreamliner made an emergency landing because of a battery malfunction, Reuters reports. All Nippon Airways grounded all 17 of its Boeing 787 planes after a cockpit message indicating a battery problem forced one of its passenger jets to land at Takamatsu airport in Japan around 40 minutes after takeoff.



All Nippon Vice President Osamu Shinobe said at a press conference in Tokyo that the pilot detected a strange smell in the cockpit and cabin of the aircraft, according to Bloomberg.

All 129 passengers were safely evacuated from the plane via emergency slides and no one was hurt.

The “details of the problem were still being checked,” according to an ANA spokesperson.

Following ANA’s announcement, Japan Airlines halted all of its 787 flights scheduled to leave on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a fleet of seven planes.

This is the latest hiccup in a string of recent problems with Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliner.

Japanese authorities are investigating a fuel leak on a Japan Airlines Dreamliner at Boston’s Logan International Airport that occurred last Tuesday. A day earlier, a fire, also related to battery issue, broke out in the belly of a different Japan Airlines Dreamliner at the same airport.

