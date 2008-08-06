Kevin Smith and Weinstein Company Overturn "Zack And Miri Make A Porno" NC-17

Keeping with his track record of successful appeals of Clerks and Jersey Girl, Kevin Smith was able to overturn the NC-17 rating assigned to his upcoming raunchy comedy, Zack and Miri Make A Porno. This is good news, since Smith, who’d already re-cut the film twice, was unwilling to re-edit the movie, but he was contractually obligated to deliver an R rated film.



This will likely give Zack and Miri the much more box-office friendly “R” rating.

Full announcement from the MPAA below.

APPEALS BOARD OVERTURNS NC-17 RATING FOR “ZACK AND MIRI MAKE A PORNO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 5, 2008

Los Angeles – -The Classification and Rating Appeals Board today overturned the NC-17 rating given to the movie “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.” The Classification and Rating Administration (CARA) had assigned “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” the NC-17 rating for “some graphic sexuality.”

In an appeal brought by The Weinstein Co., the Appeals Board heard statements on behalf of “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” from Kevin Smith, the film’s director, and Alan Friedman, counsel to The Weinstein Co.

The Classification and Rating Administration was represented by Chairman Joan Graves.

