U.K. Court Postpones Decision On Whether To Extradite Julian Assange To Sweden

Sky News is reporting that the February 24th decision to extradite Julian Assange to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual molestation have been deferred.The court is expected to hand down a written decision on the case in the next 2-3 weeks.



The Assange legal defence is based on the argument that there is no English legal equivalent for the allegations against Assange. If the U.K. court system agrees, Assange cannot be extradited.

Assange’s lawyers have also argued that the testimony of the accusers does not support the allegations against him, and that the prosecution is motivated by political considerations in Sweden, not by the victims.

Sweden has not formally charged Assange with any crimes. It wants Assange brought to Sweden to answer questions over the allegations, though the judge pointed out today that he could be interviewed without going through with extradition.

Assange is currently under house arrest in a mansion near England’s eastern coast.

