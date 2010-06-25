Jeff Skilling Gets Partial Victory At Supreme Court -- New Trial Coming?

At first blush, it appears that former Enron CEO just got a big win at the Supreme Court in his attempt to overturn his conviction on honest services fraud.



He will be getting a new trial, according to CNBC. That’s not confirmed elsewhere, however. The Houston Chronicle says that’s a possibility. Update: It appears he still has an uphill battle ahead of him, as he has other charges that were not addresed. It’s now up to the lower courts to decide the next step.

The ruling is embedded here. The gist is that prosecutors improperly tried to extend the idea of honest services fraud to a company dealing with its own shareholders. The Supreme Court in its ruling says, in essence, that it applies only to bribes and kickback schemes.

As we reported back in December, the Supreme Court seemed to give the government a beating on this honest services issue.

08-1394



