Breaking: It's Still Pronounced A-O-L

We just got off the phone with the woman behind AOL’s new brand identity, chief of staff Maureen Sullivan, and we have breaking news to report:



The company name is still pronounced “A-O-L.”

And written, the company name remains AOL.

Some other, perhaps more trivial information we learned speaking to Maureen:

There may be an ad campaign around the new logo someday, but for now the focus is turning on the brand across AOL’s properties. “Awareness is not our issue,” said Maureen. “Everyone knows AOL. The problem is they don’t know the AOL we’re trying to define.”

The dot is a “jumping off point.”

The metaphor for the logo — which, in video and photos, is white and only revealed by a background image — is that AOL is the brand behind many different brands — the 80 or so different content sites that make up AOL Media.

