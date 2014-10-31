Huge Fire At French Public Radio Building In Paris

Reports are coming in that the Radio France headquarters in in Paris is on fire.

French journalist Bernard Thomasson took this picture of the blaze while the BBC is reporting that all staff have been evacuated from the building.

There are no reports of casualties.

One Radio France journalist, Sylvain Tronchet, has been tweeting updates suggesting that firefighters have arrived at the scene along with a helicopter. He reports that explosions were heard before smoke began billowing from the windows of the building.

Radio France’s “Maison de la Radio” building is located to the west of the city in the 16th arrondissement, not far from some of its most famous landmarks.

