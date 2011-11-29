Herman Cain Is So Desperate, He's Breaking His Own Sex Scandal Stories

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Herman Cain went on CNN this afternoon to respond to new accusations that he has had an extramarital affair.The candidate is pre-empting a story that Atlanta’s Fox affiliate has been teasing today, about a “third woman” who claims she had a 13-year-long affair with Cain. Cain said he does know the woman, but never had a sexual relationship with her.



Cain said he is not concerned with how the charges will affect his presidential campaign, but is worried about “the impact that it will have on my wife and my family.”

He added that his wife believes the new allegations are false.

“As long as my wife is behind me,” he said, “I’m staying in this race.”

When asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer whether he thinks there is a “racial element” to the accusations, Cain responded that “they’re could be, but I can’t say for certain.”

Cain closed out the bizarre interview by telling Blitzer he’s going to “have me a steak dinner” tonight to celebrate his guilt-free conscience. Blitzer replied that he has some good restaurant recommendations.

To clarify: Cain has been calling the new accuser the “third woman,” but there have actually been five women who have come out and accused Cain of sexual harassment, and now of an extramarital affair.

Here’s a refresher:

The initial story about Cain’s alleged sexual harassment referred to two different women who worked with Cain at the National Restaurant Association. One of the women has since identified herself as Karen Kraushaar — Cain admits to knowing Kraushaar and said the complaint was about a “gesture” he made to indicate she was the same height as his wife. The second accuser, who claims Cain persistently asked her to come to his hotel room during a work event, remains anonymous.

The third accuser, who also worked at the NRA, told the AP that Cain had made sexually suggestive comments to her, but that she did not make a formal complaint. She remains anonymous.

The fourth accuser, Sharon Bialek, went public with the help of celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred, giving graphic details of Cain’s sexual advances. Cain says he has never met Bialek.

The fifth accuser is apparently going public tonight with allegations that she had an affair with Cain.

Watch the interview below.

Part 1:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Part 2:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.