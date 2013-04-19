MIT Police Officer Shot Dead

Boston’s WCVB is reporting that an MIT police officer has been shot and killed in Cambridge, Mass.



Everyone in the area has been told to stay away from the area while authorities hunt for the shooter.

As of 1:56 a.m. EDT, the university says “the suspect in this evening’s shooting is no longer on campus. It is now safe to resume normal activities. Please remain vigilant in the coming hours.”

Reports suggest the shooter was fleeing from a robbery gone awry.

Here’s a police dispatch that was posted around 11:30 p.m. from tonight’s incident:

An image from the crime scene was posted to Twitter by The Tech, below:

Here’s the initial alert the school posted on its website:

Thursday, April 18, 2013 10:48 PM

At 10:48 PM today gunshots were reported near Building 32 (Stata) which is currently surrounded by responding agencies. The area is cordoned off. Please stay clear of area until further notice. Unknown if injuries have occurred.. Although the situation is considered active and extremely dangerous, an investigation is underway. Updates will be provided at this site when more information becomes available.

An image from the scene around MIT shows cop cars surrounding the area.

‘Unreal. Officer down in Cambridge. Scene centered around a MIT building. Does NOT appear related to #bostonmarathon’

As police pursued the suspect in the MIT shooting, another incident began to unfold 5 miles away in Watertown. Several media outlets reported shots were fired and explosive devices were detonated. Dozens of police descended upon the area and told media to keep their distance and shut off their cell phones, CNN reports.

WCVB reports that the suspects are possibly connected to a carjacking that took place in Cambridge. An official from the Watertown police department declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

As of 1:44 a.m. EDT, two suspects are in custody and at least one has been taken to Beth Israel.

As of right now there is no indication that the two situations are related.

Here’s The Boston Globe report of the events of the evening.

