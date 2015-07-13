BREAKING: Gunmen are holding hostages inside a Paris fashion store

Gunmen are believed to have around 10 people in a Primark fashion store in the Qartz shopping centre in the northern Paris suburb of Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in what appears to be an attempted armed robbery gone wrong, Le Figaro reports.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 6.30am Paris time and involved at least two armed men who entered the store before it was opened. It is not believed to be terrorist related.

Le Figaro reports a female employee of the Irish fashion chain sent a text message to her boyfriend around 7am saying she had been taken hostage by two armed men.

Some 10 staff remain unaccounted for, but 90 minutes later, the paper reports that contact has not yet been established with the perpetrators.

More to come.

