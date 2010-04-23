BREAKING: Greece Prime Minister Says He'll Ask The IMF For Help

Vincent Fernando, CFA
According to Bloomberg Radio, Greece Prime Minister George Papandreou has confirmed that he’ll formally ask for the latest $45 billion aid package from the IMF and Europe later today.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has called for the activation of a joint eurozone-International Monetary Fund financial rescue to pull his country out of a major debt crisis.

Papandreou, speaking from the remote Aegean island of Kastelorizo, said he had asked Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou to make a formal request for the plan’s activation.

The prime minsiter says the markets have not responded positively to Greece’s austerity measures, and that it is now a “national and pressing necessity” to call for the aid.

The rescue package will provide Greece with loans from other eurozone countries to the tune of euro30 billion ($40 billion) at interest rates of about 5 per cent, and about euro10 billion from the IMF.

