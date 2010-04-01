Google To Announce Big Alternative Energy Effort, Arrington Tells People

Update: Yep.



Earlier: Google is going to announce some kind of huge new alternative energy initiative today, TechCrunch editor Michael Arrington is telling people at the Where 2.0 conference.

He’ll be posting a story on TechCrunch.

Minutes ago, Search Engine Land editor Danny Sullivan tweeted, “so @arrington says google 2 announce big effort in alt energy today, says will be story of year. on @techcrunch w/in hour #where20″

We’ll update when we learn more. Stay tuned.

Keep in mind, tomorrow is April 1 and TechCrunch has the boorish habit of enjoying the holiday.

