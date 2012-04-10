George Zimmerman Just Launched A Website To Raise Money For His defence

George Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watchman who shot Trayvon Martin, has launched his own website and legal action fund to defend himself against charges that he is a racist.



The site, www.therealgeorgezimmerman.com, solicits donations, via a Paypal account, for Zimmerman’s “living expenses and legal defence,” and assures that the 28-year-old will “personally” be accountable for all of the funds collected.

NBC’s Maria Schiavocampo confirms, via Twitter, that Zimmerman’s attorneys have verified the authenticity of the website. His attorneys first stated their intention to launch a site for Zimmerman’s defence last week.

Here’s a screenshot of the site’s homepage:

Photo: therealgeorgezimmerman.com

On another page, titled “Album,” Zimmerman has posted a picture of a “Justice for Zimmerman” sign underneath the message:

“A thousand words will not leave so deep an impression as one deed” – Henrik, Ibsen

This page is dedicated to persons whom have displayed their support of Justice for All.

Thank you,

George Zimmerman

Here’s the photo:

Photo: therealgeorgezimmerman.com

But ThinkProgress posted an earlier version of the Album page contained additional photos, including a picture of an Ohio State University black cultural centre that was vandalised with pro-Zimmerman slogans. Here’s the screenshot, via Think Progress:

Photo: ThinkProgress

On a page titled “The Facts,” Zimmerman elaborates that he “cannot discuss the details of the event on February 26th,” adding “I thank you for your patience, and I assure you, the facts will be come to light.”

Another page, titled “My Race,” simply contains a quote from Thomas Paine: “The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.”

An Edmund Burke quote — “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is that good men to do nothing [sic.]” — lies at the bottom of every page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.