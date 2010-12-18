Breaking: Eliot Spitzer Would 'Love' To Be Governor

Not that this is a secret, but it is actually sort of heartbreaking how matter-of-fact he is about it.



This from New York’s annual ‘Reasons to Love New York’ #4:

Why do you and co-host Kathleen Parker sit so close together?

I have no idea. I sit where I’m told to sit. But I don’t stand where I’m told to stand.

At the beginning of your career as a journalist, you were asked, “How do you like being a journalist?” and your answer was “Come on, I was the fucking governor.”

Oh, that was meant to be off the record. You know what, though, being a governor is one thing and being a journalist is something different. Different chapters in life that you figure out how to enjoy a lot. But I never denied that I miss being governor.

What do you miss?

It’s different to be commenting rather than sitting behind the desk making decisions about the budget. I would love to be there trying to keep working on what we were doing, what we began.

But here’s the real kicker.

Is there a reason to love and root for Andrew Cuomo?

I’m sure there is.

Ha!

