KABOOM: WORLD CENTRAL BANKS ANNOUNCE BIG COORDINATED LIQUIDITY PUMPING

Markets are surging on the news that big central banks have unveiled coordinated intervention to ply the market with more liquidity.

The market had been fading after that weak spate of economic data.

Here’s the full announcement from the ECB:

15 September 2011 – ECB announces additional U.S. dollar liquidity-providing operations over year-end

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided, in coordination with the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank, to conduct three U.S. dollar liquidity-providing operations with a maturity of approximately three months covering the end of the year. These operations will be conducted in addition to the ongoing weekly seven-day operations announced on 10 May 2010. The schedule for these additional operations is as follows:

Tender date Settlement date Maturity date 12 October 2011 13 October 2011 5 January 2012 9 November 2011 10 November 2011 2 February 2012 7 December 2011 8 December 2011 1 March 2012 These will all take the form of repurchase operations against eligible collateral and will be carried out as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment. Further information on tender procedures can be found on the ECB’s website.

Information on related announcements by other central banks is available on the following websites:

Bank of England: http://www.bankofengland.co.uk

Bank of Japan: http://www.boj.or.jp/en

Swiss National Bank: http://www.snb.ch

UPDATE: All of Europe is going crazy over this news.

