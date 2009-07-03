Everything You Wanted To Know About Facebook's Revenue But Didn't Know Who To Ask

We get a lot of questions about how Facebook makes its money, so here are our best estimates.



We’ve heard from a couple reliable sources that when it was looking for its latest funding, Facebook told investors 2009 revenues would reach $550 million.

If that’s true, Facebook is growing quicker than even people inside to the company thought. Only a couple months ago, a source close to the company told us 2009 revenues would be closer to $400 million. But let’s take the $550 million figure and break that one down.

Earlier this week, we spoke to several sources who each have some insight into Facebook’s financials (none of them know precisely). Taking the sources’ input together, we’d estimate the company’s expected 2009 revenue this way:

$125 million from brand ads

$150 million from Facebook’s ad deal with Microsoft

$75 million from virtual goods

$200 million from self-service ads.

Total: $550 Million.

