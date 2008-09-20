BREAKING: Despite World Collapsing, Rich People Will Continue To Golf

Courtesy of UK paper, The Independent, comes “news” today that golf that despite the world going to hell in a handbasket, golf is on an, um, upswing!:



According to Guy Kinnings, European managing director of golf for IMG (the leading sports management company, representing golfers such as Tiger Woods), the game is defying the current mood of economic gloom.

“The figures that are competed for, and the figures that are involved within the golf business, have grown hugely and certainly golf itself is probably as strong as it has ever been as a global property,” he told the BBC Radio 4 documentary Putting for Profit, which sought to explain the rapacious growth of the golf money-making machine.

Hmm, ok now that we know about golf, wonder how Dick Fuld’s game, squash, is holding up?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.