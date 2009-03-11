Truce!? Cramer Going On The Daily Show Thursday

Set your TIVOs folks! Jim Cramer is going on The Daily Show this Thursday night!



The whole thing is all about two entertainers milking some time in the spotlight, so this is a logical way for them to keep the story going.

Anyway, we think it’s a smart move by Cramer to go into the belly of the beast. And if he’s smart he’ll be charming and self-deprecating, rather than defensive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.