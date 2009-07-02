BREAKING: CNBC Runs Out Of Sweaters

Becky Quick and Melissa Francis are wearing exactly the same sweater today. colour and cut are identical. They are even the same brand, according to a person familiar with the matter. Of course, we’re wondering if CNBC has simply forced the anchors to trade clothes during commercial breaks, hoping to save on wardrobe costs. CNBC could not be reached for comment on this because we couldn’t be bothered to ask.



Becky Quick on Squawk Box this morning.

Melissa Francis on The Call this afternoon

