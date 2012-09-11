Steve Wynn Awarded $20 Million In Feud With 'Girls Gone Wild' Founder

Steve Wynn

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has won a $20 million jury verdict in his slander suit claiming the creator of “Girls Gone Wild” spread rumours that Wynn made death threats against him, the AP is tweeting.”Girls Gone Wild” creator Joe Francis had previously claimed that Wynn threatened to murder him and bury him in the desert, prompting the defamation suit.



Wynn has developed many of Las Vegas’ famous hotels, including the Bellagio, the AP has reported.

The jury could add $60 million in punitive damages, TMZ is reporting.

