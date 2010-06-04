UPDATE: Deepwater Spokesperson Gave False Report, Cap Has NOT Been Attached

CORRECTION: Deepwater Horizon Reponse just called us to apologise for giving false information. The cap has NOT been attached to the riser.

A Coast Guard spokesman explained the cap has been attached to the pipe that will be attached to the riser later this evening.

We still won’t know if it was a success until some time tomorrow.

PREVIOUSLY: A Coast Guard spokesperson confirms the cap has been attached to the riser. You can see from BP’s live cam the lower marine riser package has been lowered and is blocking discharge.

This news has not been publicly announced by BP or the Coast Guard.

At first impression, it looks like a major sign of progress in containing the leak — although remember, LMRP is only a partial fix.

The spokesperson says we’ll know if it’s working in 12-to-24 hours.

As for the oil still gushing out on this live cam, that camera shows another leak, which BP has no plans to cap, according to Deepwater Horizon Response.

Don’t Miss: 10 BP Mistakes That Led To The Deepwater Disaster

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.