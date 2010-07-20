BREAKING: BP Says Seepage From Ocean Floor Is NOT Related To Deepwater Horizon

A BP spokesman says seepage nearly 2 miles from its ruptured Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico is natural and is unrelated to the oil leak (via @breakingnews).



Too bad this news follows reports of another leak from the top of the well. Is this whack-a-mole?

Whether or not BP keeps the containment cap depends on the severity of the new leak discovered at the well.

Don’t miss: Projections Show 20% Chance Oil Will Reach From Charleston, SC

