BP Annouces Planned Asset Sale In Pakistan, Vietnam

BP has picked a pound of flesh to cleave to pay for the oil spill disaster: Pakistan and Vietnam.



BBC:

The oil giant has notified governments in both countries, although it says it does not yet have buyers lined up.

Proceeds from selling the pipelines and other assets, valued at $1.7bn(£1.1bn), will go into a $20bn dedicated fund.

It looks like a relatively minor sale. Gas fields in both countries account for only 2% of the company’s yearly production, according to WSJ.

