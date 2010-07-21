BP Annouces Planned Asset Sale In Pakistan, Vietnam

BP has picked a pound of flesh to cleave to pay for the oil spill disaster: Pakistan and Vietnam.
BBC:
The oil giant has notified governments in both countries, although it says it does not yet have buyers lined up.
Proceeds from selling the pipelines and other assets, valued at $1.7bn(£1.1bn), will go into a $20bn dedicated fund.
It looks like a relatively minor sale. Gas fields in both countries account for only 2% of the company’s yearly production, according to WSJ.
