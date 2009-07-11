Barclays Wants Its Traders and Bankers To Be Less Dirty

Last night Barclays Capital installed Purell hand sanitizers in the restrooms of its headquarters building. You know, the one that used to be Lehman. That’s a picture taken from inside the women’s restroom.

So why did Barclays suddenly go all germ-phobic. It might have something to do with recent fears of a renewed swine flu outbreak. Or perhaps is Barcap hoping to cleanse itself of recent bad press? Maybe they hope the former-Lehman employees will wash their hands of any remaining loyalty to Lehman.

But some Barclays employees have discovered another use for the sanitizer. One pointed out to us that earlier this year, the New England Journal of Medicine reported two cases of people getting drunk after ingesting the alcohol-based hand sanitizers. They were prisoners, of course. One was described a normally mild and calm inmate who was became ‘red-eyed,’ ‘loony’ and ‘combative’ and began ‘lecturing everyone about life’ under the influence of the stuff. While no Barclays employees will admit to drinking the stuff, they are thinking about it.

So maybe Barclays just wants to bring back the old fighting spirit of Dick Fuld.

The situation remains fluid. Barclays could not be reached for comment because we don’t want them to know we’re taking pictures inside their restrooms.

If you have fun, trivial stories about your employer that you don’t think anyone cares about–send them to us! We care. Text message: 646-526-FEAR. Or email: [email protected]

