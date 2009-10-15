BREAKING: Bankers Into Prostitutes And Strippers

You are just not going to believe this “growing trend.”



Guardian: Kat Banyard of gender-equality pressure group the Fawcett Society told a Treasury select committee hearing into women’s role in the City of London that there was a growing trend in the City to use prostitution to entertain clients.

“We took extensive evidence from individual women who said it was becoming frequent for meetings to be held in lap dance clubs, and I also had women speak to me and say that prostitution was being used in client deals or in ways to generate business – and that all of this culture created a very hostile environment, as you would expect, for female employees of those firms,” she said.

One former City worker who gave evidence to the Fawcett Society said that while working for a top international investment bank in the City, she witnessed a senior manager looking for a brothel to entertain some Russian clients.

Meanwhile, it sounds like the members of parliament investigating this are both bored and are perverts

The committee launched the investigation into women’s role in the City as part of its attempt to prevent another crisis. There will be two more hearings, during which more evidence will be taken from people such as Harriet Harman, the minister for women and equality, and Trevor Phillips, the head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.