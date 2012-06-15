BREAKING: Bancrofts Finally Agree to Sell Dow Jones

And thank goodness for that. Another few months of deliberation and the 35 confused passive inheritors of some stock in the company wouldn’t have been speaking to each other anymore.



(Oh, and lest the headline confuse you, the Bancrofts obviously did not “agree” to sell Dow Jones. Enough of them agreed that the deal can go foward. So those occasional family get-togethers will be awkward for a while, especially when Murdoch starts publishing models-in-bikinis on the WSJ cover)

