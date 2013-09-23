'Breaking Bad' Beats 'Mad Men' And 'Homeland' To Win Best Drama Series

Finally.

In its final season, “Breaking Bad” won the Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Creator Vince Gilligan took the stage completely shocked.

“I didn’t see this coming,” said Gilligan. “I thought it was going to be ‘House of Cards.”‘

Gilligan then continued to list off the rest of the nominations, adding that other shows during this new Golden Age of television could have also won the award.

Earlier in the evening Anna Gunn took home the award for Best Supporting Actress on a Drama Series.

“Breaking Bad” was up for 13 awards at the Emmys.

One more look at the winners. There’s a lot going on in this photo.

