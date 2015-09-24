Netflix says this is the episode of 'Breaking Bad' that got you addicted to the show

AMC How many episodes did it take you to get addicted to what ‘Breaking Bad’ was selling?

Netflix thinks it knows what episode of “Breaking Bad” got you addicted to the hit AMC series.

The streaming site released a study Wednesday, claiming it knows when viewers got hooked on a variety of the shows it streams.

How did they pinpoint that episode?

According to a release, Netflix analysed global streaming data from the first seasons of a number of TV shows.

Netflix defines a “hooked episode” as one where 70% of viewers who watched one episode carried on to stream the rest of the season.

So what episode of “Breaking Bad” got people hooked?

Netflix says it was season 1, episode 2, “Cat’s in the Bag,” which premiered January 2008.

If your memory’s a little fuzzy, the episode contains one of the series’ most memorable, and gross, scenes.

Before their partnership into the meth-making business really begins, the two need to dispose of a body. The plan is to dissolve it in hydrofluoric acid inside a specific plastic bin. Jesse ignores Walt’s instructions and disposes of the body in a porcelain tub.

Big mistake.

The acid eats through the second-floor tub, and everything comes crashing through the ceiling.

At last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Cranston told a packed crowd it was the grossest scene he ever did on the five-season show.

You can check out the scene, here:

But this metric only looks at Season 1 of a series, and that might not paint a perfect picture.

While memorable, this episode is no fan favourite. Check out this chart from graph.tv, which breaks down shows according to IMDB ratings.

Episode 2 is clearly one of the least liked episodes of the season by fan reception:

So while Netflix says it may be the episode that got people on the “Breaking Bad” train, the reality is that could be a little skewed if it wasn’t in season 1.

