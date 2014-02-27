Man Wears 'Breaking Bad' T-Shirt After Meth Arrest

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man accused of operating a methamphetamine lab appears in his booking photo wearing a T-shirt from the television show “Breaking Bad.”

Daniel Kowalski’s mug shot shows him wearing a T-shirt for the fictional Los Pollos Hermanos chicken restaurant depicted in the show about a methamphetamine manufacturer.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says deputies acting on a tip checked Kowalski’s home Monday. They found beakers, burners, chemicals, and instructions for making meth in the house in unincorporated La Grange Highlands. Psychedelic mushrooms were also recovered.

The 21-year-old Kowalski is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine manufacturing materials and precursors. He was arrested in July 2013 on similar charges.

Kowalski’s bond was set Wednesday at $US100,000. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

