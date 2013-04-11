'Breaking Bad' Spinoff In The Works At AMC

Bob Odenkirk plays Saul on ‘Breaking Bad.’

Word is that a “Breaking Bad” spinoff series is in the works.



After the AMC show ends its five-season run this summer, Sony television is considering extending the franchise with a series revolving around shady lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), according to Deadline.

The series is reported to be developed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan.

Odenkirk has been a regular on the series about a teacher-turned-meth-cook since season two, best known for his catchy tagline, “Better Call Saul!”

The spinoff isn’t a new concept.

Gilligan mentioned the idea last summer during an interview.

AMC will begin to air the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” this summer. No official release date for the series has been released yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.