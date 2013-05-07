The Most Bizarre Skit At Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting Was A 'Breaking Bad' Parody Involving Peanut Brittle

The world has come to expect some zany down-home fun at every Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder meeting, but this year one skit out shined all the skits we’ve had logged in our recent memory.



If this is your first rodeo, you should know that Warren Buffett, being a natural dancer with a healthy sense of humour, likes to kick-off his meetings with funny commercials for companies in the Berkshire family. They tend to be heavy on cameos by famous entertainers, and pop culture nods — this year Berkshire showed a ‘Dancing With The Stars’ spoof where Munger and Buffett danced to Gangnam Style.

Somehow, that was not the most bizarre moment.

Gangam was one-upped by Buffett’s nod to AMC show ‘Breaking Bad’, and the description of that skit comes to us from Doug Kass.

It’s just a quick blip in Kass’ account of his experience as the “credentialed bear” at the Annual Meeting, but it made us stop reading and start laughing.

From The Street:

The best commercials for Coca-Cola, Geico and other Berkshire subsidiary products were shown, and there was also a wonderful video parody of “Breaking Bad” which saw Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Instead of cooking up meth, the drug-dealing duo opts to focus on peanut brittle, and Warren appears at their motor home in the desert and offers to buy out their peanut-brittle business. They have a stare-down — and Warren, of course, wins and buys their company. He calls Charlie Munger after the deal is agreed to and Charlie’s response is priceless: “Brittle, bitches!”

Buffett followed that up with a Terminator skit and a quick dance ‘YMCA’ dance break.

For the full story from Kass, head to The Street>

