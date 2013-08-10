Everything You Need To Know Before 'Breaking Bad' Returns

AMC Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) didn’t end the first half of season five on good terms.

We’re going to miss “Breaking Bad” a lot.

Vince Gilligan’s AMC series about a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook is easily the best show on TV right now.

The series returns with the first of its final eight episodes Sunday night.

If you haven’t re-watched the series in its entirety before its return, we have you covered.

Even if you haven’t watched the series, but still want to tune in with the show everyone will be talking about come next week, here are the basics you need to know for Sunday’s premiere.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

