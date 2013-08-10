Everything You Need To Know Before 'Breaking Bad' Returns

We’re going to miss “Breaking Bad” a lot.
Vince Gilligan’s AMC series about a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook is easily the best show on TV right now.
The series returns with the first of its final eight episodes Sunday night.
If you haven’t re-watched the series in its entirety before its return, we have you covered.
Even if you haven’t watched the series, but still want to tune in with the show everyone will be talking about come next week, here are the basics you need to know for Sunday’s premiere.
Warning: There are spoilers ahead!
Knowing how dangerous he is, his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) wants nothing more than to get away from him.
So their kids are currently living with Walt's DEA brother-in-law Hank (Dean Norris) and wife Marie (Betsy Brandt).
It makes sense because Walt is spiraling out of control. The amount of money he now has is too great to count or launder.
His wife Skyler asks if any amount will ever be enough for him to quit because she wants her life back.
While visiting Walt, DEA agent Hank chances upon a troublesome inscription inside a copy of Walt Whitman's 'Leaves of Grass' ...
In that moment, Hank realises that his brother-in-law is the drug lord he's been hunting since the series' start.
1. Jesse has no clue that Walt allowed his girlfriend Jane to die and lied to him about poisoning a child.
If and when Jesse learns about Walt's misgivings toward him, we wouldn't be surprised to see the chemistry teacher's former student turn on him. After all, a photo from the new episodes hints he teams up with Hank.
2. There's still a vial ricin floating around.
We've been hearing about the crippling effects of ricin since season 2. We'd be surprised if we don't see the deadly poison used by the series end.
3. Hank's predicament.
Hank can't simply turn in Walt since his meth earnings paid for all of Hank's medical expenses.
Get pumped for the series return with photos teasing the new episodes >
or if you're a fan of the show ...
