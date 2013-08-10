Everything You Need To Know Before 'Breaking Bad' Returns

Kirsten Acuna
Jesse breaking bad waltAMCWalt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) didn’t end the first half of season five on good terms.

We’re going to miss “Breaking Bad” a lot.

Vince Gilligan’s AMC series about a chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook is easily the best show on TV right now.

The series returns with the first of its final eight episodes Sunday night.

If you haven’t re-watched the series in its entirety before its return, we have you covered.

Even if you haven’t watched the series, but still want to tune in with the show everyone will be talking about come next week, here are the basics you need to know for Sunday’s premiere.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

Chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook Walter White thinks he's on top of the world.

He started out as a simple meth cook ...

... and worked his way to big time distributor.

Now, after offing most of his competition ...

... along with any threat that could cause a leak of his identity to the cops ...

... he's the meth kingpin known as Heisenberg.

With no competition in sight, Walt's considering expanding his business overseas ...

... with new partner Todd (Jesse Plemons).

However, Walt may have rose-tinted glasses on.

Knowing how dangerous he is, his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) wants nothing more than to get away from him.

Remember she attempted committing suicide. ... in front of everyone ... in her pool.

So their kids are currently living with Walt's DEA brother-in-law Hank (Dean Norris) and wife Marie (Betsy Brandt).

His lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), being watched by the cops, is lying low.

To top things off, his former partner Jesse (Aaron Paul) wants nothing to do with him.

After one too many unnecessary people were harmed, he decided to walk away from the meth business.

It makes sense because Walt is spiraling out of control. The amount of money he now has is too great to count or launder.

He originally planned to to earn $US737,000 to provide for his family in the event he passed away.

His wife Skyler asks if any amount will ever be enough for him to quit because she wants her life back.

Not wanting to lose his family, says goodbye to the meth business and tries to make amends.

He visits his estranged partner ...

... and leaves him $US5 million in two duffel bags owed to him.

Now that he's done cooking meth, the kids are back at home ...

... and he and Skyler are back to having friends and family over. Life is good.

However, Walt won't be able to escape his past.

While visiting Walt, DEA agent Hank chances upon a troublesome inscription inside a copy of Walt Whitman's 'Leaves of Grass' ...

... 'To my other favourite W.W. It's an honour working with you. Fondly, G.B.'

In that moment, Hank realises that his brother-in-law is the drug lord he's been hunting since the series' start.

We're expecting a big showdown between the two.

We don't know what the future holds for Walt.

But from a flashforward scene of him alone with a new identity, it doesn't good.

Bonus: Other things you should keep in mind.

1. Jesse has no clue that Walt allowed his girlfriend Jane to die and lied to him about poisoning a child.

If and when Jesse learns about Walt's misgivings toward him, we wouldn't be surprised to see the chemistry teacher's former student turn on him. After all, a photo from the new episodes hints he teams up with Hank.

2. There's still a vial ricin floating around.

We've been hearing about the crippling effects of ricin since season 2. We'd be surprised if we don't see the deadly poison used by the series end.

3. Hank's predicament.

Hank can't simply turn in Walt since his meth earnings paid for all of Hank's medical expenses.

Now that you're caught up with 'Breaking Bad' ...

Get pumped for the series return with photos teasing the new episodes >

or if you're a fan of the show ...

Count down the most shocking moments from 'Breaking Bad' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.