Bryan Cranston Reads An Ominous Poem In A New 'Breaking Bad' Teaser Trailer

AMC has released yet another promo for the final episodes of “Breaking Bad.”



While keeping mum on footage from the series, this teaser trailer features Walter White (Bryan Cranston) eerily reading the poem Ozymandias as visuals of the desert and his hometown in New Mexico.

Ozymandias is the title of one of the final episodes of the series.

“Breaking Bad” returns August 11 on AMC.

The poem by Percy Bysshe Shelley is about the decline of leaders. It’s an ominous foreshadowing that fits in line with the promotion of the final episodes of the series that has said all bad things must come to an end.

Here it is in full below:

I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said:

“Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert.”

Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed.

And on the pedestal these words appear —

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.