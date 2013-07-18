New 'Breaking Bad' Photos Offer Hints At The Final Eight Episodes

Kirsten Acuna
jesse breaking bad gunAaron Paul is sporting a whole head of hair — and for the first time a beard — in new ‘Breaking Bad’ images.

AMC has released more than 50 new photos for the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

From the images, one thing’s clear. This isn’t going to be a happy ending.

After releasing two teasers and an ominous poster, these are some of the grimmest photos we’ve seen from the AMC series, and they’re leaving us with a bunch of questions about the final episodes.

Most of the images are character stills and duplicates of other photos. We’re showcasing the 13 best. 

You can check out all of the photos over at Hitfix.

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11 at 9 p.m. 

The last time we saw these two, Hank (Dean Norris) just learned his brother-in-law Walt (Bryan Cranston) is the drug lord he's been hunting down.

Jesse (Aaron Paul) was trying to cut ties from Walt.

But Walt just dropped him off a whole duffel bag of cash — $5 million to be exact.

At some point, Jesse will head to his lawyer Saul (Bob Odenkirk) for advice.

Whoa. At some point — (in the future?) — Jesse will show off a full head of hair ...

... along with a Heisenberg-inspired beard. Is someone at the other end of that barrel?

If it's Walt, maybe Jesse found out about the many misdeeds he's done against him.

Walt and his one-time partner in crime don't look all that close any more.

Are Jesse and Hank going to end up on the same team to take down Walt?

Here's another shot of the duo.

Are Skyler (Anna Gunn) and Walt burying something in the desert — maybe some of his vast drug fortune?

The end is not looking good for Walter White.

