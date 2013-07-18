New 'Breaking Bad' Photos Offer Hints At The Final Eight Episodes

Aaron Paul is sporting a whole head of hair — and for the first time a beard — in new ‘Breaking Bad’ images.

AMC has released more than 50 new photos for the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad.”



From the images, one thing’s clear. This isn’t going to be a happy ending.

After releasing two teasers and an ominous poster, these are some of the grimmest photos we’ve seen from the AMC series, and they’re leaving us with a bunch of questions about the final episodes.

Most of the images are character stills and duplicates of other photos. We’re showcasing the 13 best.

You can check out all of the photos over at Hitfix.

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11 at 9 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.