The 'Breaking Bad' Season 5 Gag Reel Is Absolutely Wonderful

If you’re a fan of “Breaking Bad,” you know that the only thing better than watching the series is watching the cast and crew goof around on set.

The gag reels for the show are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Now, the gag reel for season 5 has leaked online ahead of the complete series release November 26.

Check out Bryan Cranston rocking out on his barrels full of cash, Aaron Paul dancing around, and Dean Norris desperately trying to close a faulty garage door.

Warning: There is brief, partial nudity of Cranston.

