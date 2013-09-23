Here's The 'Breaking Bad' Series Finale Preview You're Looking For

This is it. Next week is the series finale of “Breaking Bad.”

While you’re getting over the amazing penultimate episode, here’s the preview for the end.

Like tonight’s episode, the “Breaking Bad” finale will be 75 minutes including commercials. The episode is written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan.

The finale is called “Felina.” There has been a lot of speculation as to what the title of the episode refers. For one thing, “Felina” is an anagram for “finale.” Others have broken the word down into elements Fe-Li-Na, Iron, Lithium, and Sodium for blood, meth, and tears.

