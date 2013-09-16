Here's The Preview For Next Week's 'Breaking Bad' Episode You're Looking For

Only two episodes of “Breaking Bad” are left until the series finale.

Tonight’s episode was by far one of the best we’ve ever seen. While you’re still grappling over the intensity of the aftermath from the show, here’s next week’s preview.

While you’re still picking your jaw up off the floor after tonight’s episode, here’s next week’s preview.

The following episode of “Breaking Bad” is called “Granite Slate.” If you recall, at the beginning of season 5 we see Walt in New Hampshire celebrating his 52nd birthday. We now know how Walt gets there.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.