SPOILER ALERT: The 37 Most Shocking Moments From Sunday's 'Breaking Bad'

Holy “Breaking Bad.”

Sunday’s episode of AMC’s hit series may be the best episode of the series (until the finale of course).

We don’t think there’s ever been an episode that has had more cringe-worthy, jaw-dropping moments than this one.

From deaths, to an unexpected frantic knife fight and an Amber alert, the entire episode was jam-packed showing the downfall of Walter White’s empire.

Even Vince Gilligan has said it’s one of his favourite episodes they’ve ever done.

Don’t read any farther unless you’ve seen this week’s episode. Major spoilers ahead.





















Instead of doing a recap or gathering everyone’s responses to the episode, these are the moments everyone will be talking about.

Let’s process what we watched.

1. Gomez dies.

Sad, but this was expected. At least Hank’s still alive, right?

2. Hank gets a gun drawn to his head from one of Todd’s uncles.

Of course, we knew this was coming.

3. Actually, the entire “Is he?” or “Isn’t he?” going to shoot Hank bit.

Todd’s trigger happy uncle Jack goes back and forth with the gun as Walt pleads for his brother-in-law’s life.

4. Without hesitation, Walt offers the uncles all $US80 million of his meth fortune in exchange for Hank’s life.

5. Hank gets shot point blank.

Hank knew he was going to die, but he did it with his dignity intact.

(To Walt): “You’re the smartest guy I ever met, and you’re too stupid to see that these guy’s minds were made up 10 minutes ago.”

6. Walt’s slow-mo reaction to Hank getting killed before his eyes.

7. Walt gives away Jesse’s hiding place to the uncles.

Walt immediately holds Jesse to blame for Hank’s death. He needs to be punished from his point of view.

8. Jesse nearly gets killed.

The uncles holds a gun to his head. In that moment, we see Jesse look absolutely terrified at his former teacher who is allowing this to happen.

9. Walt instead agrees the uncles can interrogate Jesse before killing him.

10. Walt tells Jesse he watched his girlfriend die.

If giving Jesse over to Todd’s Nazi uncles wasn’t enough, Walt rubs even more salt into the wound. We thought he would take this secret to his grave.

11. The uncles dig up Walt’s $US80 million.

12. They leave Walt $US10 million out of respect.

13. Marie demands Skyler comes clean about everything to her son, Walt Jr., or she’ll do it herself.

14. Marie is NOT wearing purple.

This is the first time we see her wearing a colour other than her signature one on the show, foreshadowing what’s to come.

15. Seeing Jesse beaten up bloody and raw.

But at least we don’t see him tortured on screen …

16. Jesse’s made into a meth slave.

Todd needs someone to teach him how to get the purity of meth up. (Remember, he has that weird puppy crush on Lydia.)

17. Learning how Todd is getting Jesse to cook meth for him.

He threatens the lives of two innocent people, Andrea and Brock.

18. Walt Jr. learns the truth about his parent’s meth business.

19. Skyler, Holly, and Walt Jr. are riding frantically home, and we all desperately nervous the car will crash.

It doesn’t.

20. Walt screaming at his grief-stricken and confused family to pack right away the moment they enter the house.

21. Skyler accuses Walt of killing Hank.

22. Walt Jr.’s reaction to hearing his uncle is dead.

23. Skyler grabs a knife that was shown at the beginning of the episode and we’re not sure what she’s going to do with it.

24. She threatens Walt to leave.

25. She then slashes her husband with a knife.

26. What ensues can only be described as the most anxiety-inducing knife fight between Walt and Skyler.

Every moment this fight continued we were certain someone wasn’t going to make it out alive. However, that entire scene was really the culmination of the family.

27. Walt Jr. calls 911 on his father.

He claims he may have killed someone and threatened his mother with a knife.

28. Realising no one is actually going to die after the knife scene.

29. Walt steals his daughter Holly and runs.

30. Walt backs out of the driveway, pushing Skyler’s car out of the way, kidnapping Holly.

All while Skyler is screaming at the door watching.

31. Skyler left in the street bloody and screaming after Walt.



32. An amber alert is out for Holly.



33. Skyler has the cops in her house on hand ready to track Walt’s location if he calls.

34. Walt’s epic monologue to Skyler:

“This is your fault. This is what comes of your disrespect. I told you, Skyler, I warned you for a solid year. If you cross me, there will be consequences. What part of that did you not understand? Maybe now you will listen. Maybe now you’ll use that damned head of yours. You were never grateful for anything I did for this family.” Mocking Skyler: “Oh Walt, Walt, you have to stop this; it’s immoral; it’s illegal. Someone might get hurt.” “You’re always whining and complaining about how I earned my money. Now, now you tell my son what I do when I told you and told you to keep your d— mouth shut. You stupid b—-. How dare you. You have no right to discuss anything about what I do. What the hell do you know about it anyway? Nothing. I built this — me, me alone. Nobody else. You mark my words, Skyler, just toe the line or you’ll wind up like Hank. You’re never gonna see Hank again. He crossed me. Think about that. Family or no, you let that sink in.”

35. Marie’s reaction to hearing about Hank’s death.

36. Walt leaves Holly at a fire station.

He knows there’s nothing left for him in Albuquerque and he knows he’s far too dangerous to have his little girl around him.

37. Walt decides to change his identity.

He calls the service his lawyer Saul gave him. And now it’s on to the Granite State as shown in the flash forward at the beginning of the season.





