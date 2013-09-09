Here's The Preview For Next Week's 'Breaking Bad' Episode You're Looking For

There are only three episodes of “Breaking Bad” left.

While you’re still picking your jaw up off the floor after tonight’s episode, here’s next week’s preview.

The following episode of “Breaking Bad” is called “Ozymandias” the name of a poem by Percy Bysshe Shelley about the decline of leaders. AMC previously released a teaser trailer with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) reading the work while the camera pans across the desert.

