'Breaking Bad' Director Posts Artsy Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Sunday's Episode

Sunday night’s episode of “Breaking Bad” was by far one of the best hours of television we’ve ever seen.

There are only two episodes left. If you’re still blown away by this week’s episode “Ozymandias” or can’t wait until next week for more, director Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Brick“) tweeted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the episode.

Johnson previously directed Season 3 episode 10 “Fly” and Season 5 episode 4 “50-One” in addition to “Ozymandias.”

The mostly black-and-white photos are a must-see for any fan of the series.

1 – Ozymandias (mild spoilers) On the far right you can see the huge fan we used to kick up the dust. pic.twitter.com/YMOCBsFi7r

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

2. Dolly track to nowhere. For what Vince called the “dung beetle scene.” pic.twitter.com/0vCvZwViGs

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

The crew love having fun on set.

3. I can’t remember if we remembered to take this off before we shot. pic.twitter.com/wzPEqrbO45

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

Johnson has since shared on Twitter that his favourite day of shooting was from the final day in the desert with the RV.

4. The teaser was the final day of shooting on the whole series. Vince toasting the crew at wrap. (mild spoilers) pic.twitter.com/Qw8UCIORbs

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

5. Through all 5 seasons, BB has shot on 35mm film. All hail @MichaelSlovis! pic.twitter.com/aS63OGj7Xh

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

All of Todd’s uncles on the series.

6. Not bad guys once you get to know them. (mild spoilers) pic.twitter.com/XBFPJRsVrt

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

Yes, those are the pants from the pilot episode.

Eagle-eye viewers will have spotted the pants in a quick scene as Walt was making his way through the desert.

9. Moira Walley-Beckett, ladies and gents. She got to pick the director for her ep. I owe her a pizza. @YoWalleyB pic.twitter.com/npdjuThp4Q

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

And finally- two unsung heroes. @AndyVoegeli, “A” camera operator. Great guy, helluva shooter. (mild spoilers) pic.twitter.com/Led64vMZKg

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

And Lynn Lockwood. “B” camera operator. Leica enthusiast. Badass. pic.twitter.com/qckTBBs72N

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2013

