'Breaking Bad' Director Posts Artsy Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Sunday's Episode

Kirsten Acuna

Sunday night’s episode of “Breaking Bad” was by far one of the best hours of television we’ve ever seen.

There are only two episodes left. If you’re still blown away by this week’s episode “Ozymandias” or can’t wait until next week for more, director Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Brick“) tweeted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the episode.

Johnson previously directed Season 3 episode 10 “Fly” and Season 5 episode 4 “50-One” in addition to “Ozymandias.”

The mostly black-and-white photos are a must-see for any fan of the series.

[h/t Vulture]

The crew love having fun on set.

Johnson has since shared on Twitter that his favourite day of shooting was from the final day in the desert with the RV.

All of Todd’s uncles on the series.

Yes, those are the pants from the pilot episode.

Eagle-eye viewers will have spotted the pants in a quick scene as Walt was making his way through the desert.

Breaking bad pantsAMC Story Sync screencap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.