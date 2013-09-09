SPOILER ALERT: Viewers Are Freaking Out Over This Week's Anxiety-Ridden 'Breaking Bad' Cliffhanger

Kirsten Acuna
Walt breaking bad shock phoneBreaking Bad / AMC screencap

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW.

It’s safe to say the final 20-25 minutes of the latest episode of “Breaking Bad” were not only some of the most intense moments of the series, but also some of the most intense minutes of television.

Immediately following the episode, it was all any fan was talking about online.

Since the series’ return last month, every episode has been intense, however, tonight the entire episode had us on edge. The deeper the episode progressed, the farther our stomachs recoiled into our chests.

AGAIN: SPOILERS, SPOILERS, SPOILERS:

Jesse turns the tables on Walt (Bryan Cranston) when he lures him out to the desert and gets him to unknowingly confess his crimes on tape for his DEA brother-in-law Hank (Dean Norris).

While it appears Jesse and Hank have the upper hand, fans know you should never expect a happy ending on “Breaking Bad.”

Thinking only Jesse is after him, Walt calls Todd (Jesse Plemons) and his uncles to come out and off his former partner. Once Walt finds out Hank and his partner are also there, he tries to call the crew off, but it’s too late.

Todd and his uncles show up at the end of the episode and it’s an all-out gun fight between the DEA officers and the family.

Todd uncles breaking badBreaking Bad / AMC screencap

Now, Jesse’s hiding out in a Cadillac and Hank and his partner Gomey are firing from behind a vehicle. Who’s going to live? Who’s going to die? We won’t know until next week because the episode cut off in the middle of the gun fire! Seriously!

Though we knew Todd’s uncles would be trouble, everyone was floored by the radical turn of events.

Even our own Joe Weisenthal couldn’t stand it.

The episode even had celebrities on edge.

Diehard fans will remember Aaron Paul first teased this episode on Twitter back in January. He reacted the same way.

