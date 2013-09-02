Aaron Paul Deserves Another Emmy For This Week's Episode Of 'Breaking Bad'

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead!

Everyone is talking about Aaron Paul’s Emmy-worthy emotional performance on last night’s episode of “Breaking Bad.”

Paul plays Jesse Pinkman, a broken drug addict on the AMC series, who is grappling with the fact that his long-time drug partner and former chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) has betrayed him multiple times.

Between his character finally standing up against “that a–hole” Mr. White, deciding to work with Hank, and then burst out in traditional paranoid Pinkman fashion for no reason at the end of the episode, the man never stopped looking like a scared, broken, desperate puppy the entire time and it was brilliant.

The first time we see him in Season 5, episode 12 “Rabid Dog,” the emotion on his face is so entirely raw, there is no doubt in our mind that this is a broken man who has been through the wringer.

We knew this was going to be an intense episode. Last week, Pinkman headed over to Walter White’s house with the intent of burning it down.

The moments when Paul bursts out are some of the hardest and best moments on television to watch because we empathise with this young man who has been manipulated by someone who he deeply trusted.

This is a man who you can’t help but feel empathy for because there are so many levels of manipulation going on that Jesse is almost right to be paranoid.

He’s playing Mr. White. Mr. White is playing him. On top of that, nearly everyone else — Saul, Skyler, and Hank — think Pinkman may be better off dead.

The only man sort of on his side is the one man he can’t trust (Mr. White), and by the end of the episode, Pinkman even drives him away to the point that Walt finally takes out a hit on him.

Paul has already won two Primetime Emmys in 2010 and 2012 for his role on the show.

Throughout the entire episode, many thought Paul deserved his next Emmy win for his exceptional performance. It was all that many on Twitter couldn’t stop talking about.

