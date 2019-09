There are only five episodes of “Breaking Bad” left.

If you’re still processing this week’s episode or wanting more, here’s the preview for next week’s episode.

The episode is called “Rabid Dog.” If you’re a big fan of the series, that echoes another Jesse-centric episode entitled “Problem Dog.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.